Mumbai: Two bodies of missing children found in Antop Hill area

Two bodies of missing children were found in the Antop Hill area. The Antop Hill police station had previously registered a missing persons complaint regarding this matter.

The incident came to light when the victims' parents approached the police station, reporting that their siblings had been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Promptly, the police registered a missing persons complaint. After scrutinising CCTV footage and conducting a search of the surrounding area, the children's bodies were discovered in an old car. Authorities suspect the children were playing in the car, became trapped, and subsequently died due to suffocation.

The police have identified the siblings as Sajit Shaikh (7) and Muskan Shaikh (5).