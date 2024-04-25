Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Two bodies of missing children found in Antop Hill area
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Two bodies of missing children found in Antop Hill area

Updated on: 25 April,2024 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The incident came to light when the victims' parents approached the police station, reporting that their siblings had been missing since Wednesday afternoon

Mumbai: Two bodies of missing children found in Antop Hill area

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two bodies of missing children found in Antop Hill area
x
00:00

Two bodies of missing children were found in the Antop Hill area. The Antop Hill police station had previously registered a missing persons complaint regarding this matter.


The incident came to light when the victims' parents approached the police station, reporting that their siblings had been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Promptly, the police registered a missing persons complaint. After scrutinising CCTV footage and conducting a search of the surrounding area, the children's bodies were discovered in an old car. Authorities suspect the children were playing in the car, became trapped, and subsequently died due to suffocation.


The police have identified the siblings as Sajit Shaikh (7) and Muskan Shaikh (5).


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

antop hill mumbai mumbai news news mumbai police
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK