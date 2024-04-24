Wadala negligence deaths: BMC admits culpability

Assures Rs 10 lakh compensation for family that lost two young boys, who drowned after falling into uncovered tank

Ankush Vangri and Arjun Vangri

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed the Bombay High Court that a special compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to the parents of two children who tragically drowned in an open water tank at Maharshi Karve Garden in Wadala. The parents, speaking to mid-day, expressed their intention to relocate to Baroda, Gujarat, once they receive the compensation, as they do not have a permanent residence in the city.



We are relieved that the BMC will pay us the amount. We, as a family, have decided that we will first complete all the rituals. I have three more kids and we will go to Baroda for their better future as we have no permanent house in the city and we have been struggling to stay here,” said Manoj Vangri, the victim’s father.



Children’s mother, Sonu. Pic/Shadab Khan

“There is a special consideration and the BMC will pay Rs 10 lakh to the parents of the victims,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chakrapani Alle. On March 18, the two brothers, aged four and five, were found dead in the water tank at Maharshi Karv Park in Wadala. The RAK Marg police had filed an accidental death report regarding the incident. According to authorities, the family resides on a footpath outside St Joseph’s High School.

The situation came to light when the parents approached the Matunga police to report their missing sons, Arjun Vangri, 4, and Ankush Vangri, 5. During the court proceedings, the parents disclosed that they do not possess a bank account, prompting the court to instruct them to open one within the next 48 hours. After Ankush Vangri and Manoj Vangri’s bodies were found on March 18, the Bombay High Court took suo-moto cognisance of the matter and slammed the BMC for failing to cover the water tank.

While the matter is in the High Court the BMC had raised down the illegal hutments on April 13, the BMC had also raised down the children’s homes along with other hutments on the bridge. The Matunga police registered an FIR and arrested the supervisor. “We registered an FIR and arrested the supervisor in this matter. We are investigating this matter,” said Matunga Senior PI Deepak Chavan.