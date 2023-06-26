The bodies of a 94-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were were recovered on Monday from the debris of a ground-plus-three storey building that collapsed in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai the previous day, according to a civic official.

Till late night on Sunday, rescuers were breaking the bungalow to access the part where people are trapped. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two bodies recovered from debris of Ghatkopar building collapse x 00:00

The bodies of a 94-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were were recovered on Monday from the debris of a ground-plus-three storey building that collapsed in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai the previous day, according to a civic official.

The building, located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar, collapsed around 9:30 am on Sunday. Three individuals were safely rescued, and efforts were underway to rescue two others trapped in the debris.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the process of removing the debris on Monday, fire personnel discovered the bodies of two individuals. They were immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them "brought dead," the official stated. The deceased have been identified as Alka Mahadev Palande (94) and Naresh Palande (56).

Following the incident on Sunday, the fire brigade, police, civic personnel, and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 70-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died, and two others were injured after a part of the balcony of a building collapsed in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai.

Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall since Saturday.

Also read: Mumbai weather update: Monsoon showers soak Mumbai, city and suburbs experience heavy rainfall

In another incident on Monday, four persons, including a woman, sustained injuries after a portion of a building collapsed in Ramabai Ambedkar colony in the Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai. The incident occurred at around 8:36 am on Monday.

According to officials, the collapse took place in Chawl No. 21, near the Dr. Ambedkar Statue in Ramabai Ambedkar colony. The injured individuals were promptly taken to the nearest hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

The collapse involved a ground-plus-one (G+1) structure, where a part of the first floor collapsed onto a nearby room. The injured individuals, identified as Mahadev Khilare (50 years old, male), Sunita Khilare (42 years old, female), Rohit Khilare (23 years old, male), and Vaibhav Khilare (20 years old, male), were treated at Rajawadi Hospital. According to Dr. Manish, an Assistant Medical Officer at the hospital, all four are in stable condition and receiving outpatient treatment. (Agencies)