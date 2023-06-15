Mumbai: Two detained over theft at actor Shilpa Shetty's Juhu home

Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with a theft at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home here, an official said on Thursday

Some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor's residence in Juhu last week, the official said.

Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Juhu police station and a probe was initiated, he said.

The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official added.

