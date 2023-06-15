Breaking News
Mumbai: Two detained over theft at actor Shilpa Shetty's Juhu home

Updated on: 15 June,2023 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with a theft at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home here, an official said on Thursday

Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with a theft at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home here, an official said on Thursday.


Some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor's residence in Juhu last week, the official said.


Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Juhu police station and a probe was initiated, he said.


The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

