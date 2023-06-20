According to the complainant filed with the police, one of the accused approached the complainant last Thursday with an offer of ten per cent commission if he managed to exchange Rs 1 crore in Rs 2000 notes with Rs 500 notes

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two held for cheating after striking deal to exchange Rs 2000 notes x 00:00

Mumbai Police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1 crore after striking a deal to exchange Rs 2000 currency notes with Rs 500 notes, the police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The two arrested by the police were identified as Hasan Qureshi and Obedur Rehman Qureshi, reported the PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complainant filed with the police, one of the accused approached the complainant last Thursday with an offer of ten per cent commission if he managed to exchange Rs 1 crore in Rs 2000 notes with Rs 500 notes, according to the PTI.

The complainant agreed to the proposal and on June 16, when he arrived with cash at a spot on Deonar village road in Govandi area, Hasan, Obedur Qureshi and an another man met him.

As he handed them the bag with Rs 1 crore in Rs 500 notes, they allegedly fled in a car without handing him the cash in return, the police said, as per the PTI.

Later, the complainant approached the Govandi police in eastern suburbs of the city and lodged a complaint. The crime branch had also been conducting a parallel probe in the matter.

During the investigations, the police officials found the car's number of the suspects from a CCTV footage and soon arrested Hasan from suburban Malvani and Obedur, who is a cab driver, from Talegaon near Pune. The third accused is absconding, the police official said.

Probe revealed that the accused had been allegedly arrested in similar cases earlier. The cash they looted was yet to be recovered, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on May 19 said that it will withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation and that the notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30.

RBI in its statement had said that the exchange facility for Rs 2000 bank notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time would be available from May 23.

The Rs 2000 banknote, a denomination of the Indian rupee, was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 8 November 2016, following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes. It has been in circulation since 10 November 2016.

(with PTI inputs)