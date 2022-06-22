Breaking News
Mumbai: Two kids waiting at traffic signal in Chembur die as tanker crashes into them

Updated on: 22 June,2022 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rishi Gupta and Srishti Gupta were killed when they were crossing the road near a hotel, an official said, adding that Srishti's mother Ranjana suffered injuries to her legs

Representative image


A three-year-old boy and his two-year-old cousin sister were killed  in Chembur when a tanker hit them while they were waiting at a traffic signal.

Rishi Gupta and Srishti Gupta were killed when they were crossing the road near a hotel, an official said, adding that Srishti's mother Ranjana suffered injuries to her legs.




Ranjana was taking Srishti for a medical check-up with a doctor and asked Rishi to accompany them.


"Ranjana, Srishti, and Rishi were standing at a traffic signal to cross the road when the tanker driver lost his control over the vehicle which rammed into the trio. They were rushed to a hospital by local people where Srishti and Rishi were declared dead," the official said.

Tanker driver Rajendra Purohit was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

