Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Two brothers were killed and three other people injured after a car they were travelling in caught fire in Sion early Monday morning around 5 am.

The incident took place at around on B A Road near Sion flyover after the private car hit a road divider when the vehicle occupants were going on a joyride after having a party.

The Sion cops have registered accidental death report (ADR) after registering the statement of survivors. The car suddenly burst into flames and its occupants did not get time to get out of the vehicle.

Some locals later alerted the fire and police personnel who rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Waghela (18) and Ajay Waghela (20). Another passengers - Haresh Kadam (19), Kunal Atar (33), Ritesh Bhoir (25) managed to get out of the car while Ajay Mulji Waghela (21) and Pravin Mulji Waghela (18) sustained severe burns.

An official from Sion police station said all the car occupants were residents of Mankhurd. They were on way to the Marine Drive in south Mumbai for a joyride after a party.

“They were taken to civic-run Sion hospital which is hardly 200 meters away from the spot. Both Waghela brothers were declared dead on arrival by the medical officer. Kadam sustained 70 per cent burns, Another passenger - Kunal Atar has also been admitted in hospital. Bhoir has sustained minor injuries” said an official from Sion Police station.

During the incident, both the left side door locks of the car got jammed, due to which the occupants were unable to get out. "The fire personnel later doused the flames and rushed the injured persons to the Sion Hospital," the police official said.

"On the basis of primary information, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Further investigation is underway," added the police.