Mumbai: Two workers dead after inhaling gas from storage chamber of fishing boat

Updated on: 26 December,2023 05:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Two workers died after they inhaled gas that was accumulated in the storage chamber of a fishing boat in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday

Mumbai: Two workers dead after inhaling gas from storage chamber of fishing boat

Representational Picture/iStock

Two workers died after they inhaled gas that was accumulated in the storage chamber of a fishing boat in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. One more worker is critical, Mumbai police said, according to newswire PTI.


The incident took place at the New Fish Jetty when the workers were removing fish from the boat Anjani Putra around 11 am, PTI report said.


The boat had returned to the coast around 2 am, and it is suspected that gas was generated due to rotting fish, said deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar.


A worker who climbed down into a storage chamber passed out. Five others who followed him inside also fell unconscious and all of them were rushed to the government-run J J Hospital, he said.

Sriniwas Anand Yadav (35) and boat owner Naga Don Sanjay (27), both hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died during treatment, he said.

Suresh Mekla, also from Andhra Pradesh, was on ventilator while the condition of the other three was stable, the official said.

An accidental death case was registered at Yellow Gate police station and further probe was on, the DCP said. 

