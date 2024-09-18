Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bappas blessing Two years after accident Goregaon teenager gets new hand

Bappa’s blessing: Two years after accident, Goregaon teenager gets new hand

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Limb was transported to city from Surat in 90 minutes; donor’s parents opted to help give others new lease of life

Bappa’s blessing: Two years after accident, Goregaon teenager gets new hand

The medical team on their way to Mumbai from Surat with the limb

Listen to this article
Bappa’s blessing: Two years after accident, Goregaon teenager gets new hand
x
00:00

A 15-year-old girl from Goregaon, who lost her right hand two years ago, received an unexpected blessing on Anant Chaturdashi thanks to the family of a nine-year-old girl from Valsad who decided to donate her organs after she was declared braindead. The donor, Riya Bobby Mistry, a Std IV student, collapsed while at play on the evening of September 13.


She was then rushed to a local hospital from where she was shifted to the Surat-based Kiran hospital as her condition deteriorated. On September 15, she was declared braindead. Riya’s foster mother, Dr Usha Mistry, then told her biological parents, Trishna and Bobby Mistry, that though the child had lost her life, in death, she could save others. The family decided to donate organs to hospitals in Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad.



Riya Bobby Mistry, the donor
Riya Bobby Mistry, the donor


They agreed to the procedure and got in touch with Nilesh Mandlewala, founder of the Surat-based Donate Life organisation, to initiate the process. It was then learnt that the teenager from Goregaon was in need of a right hand and the limb was transported to the Gleneagles Hospital in Parel in 90 minutes on Tuesday, September 17, via a chartered flight thanks to the joint efforts of the Surat and Mumbai police, who created a green corridor for the medical team.

Dr Nilesh Satbhai, the plastic surgeon who performed this surgery, told mid-day, “The surgery was a success. The patient, who had lost her limb due to an electric shock, is no longer on ventilator support. The blood circulation in her hand is fine. It will take time for movement depending on recovery. She will take at least a year to recover completely.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

goregaon ganpati Ganpati festival visarjan brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK