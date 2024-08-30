Sheikh had mistakenly boarded the women’s compartment, then slipped while trying to move to general bogie

Balasaheb Dhage, the police constable (right) Zakir Ahmad Sheikh

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cop saves man from falling under train at Goregaon x 00:00

A 40-year-old police constable, Balasaheb Dhage, who works as a driver at the Goregaon police station, heroically saved the life of a man who fell between the platform and a moving train at Goregaon railway station on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Vashi resident falls under the train

Dhage, who was waiting for a train to return home after his duty, witnessed Zakir Ahmad Sheikh, a 56-year-old resident of Vashi, struggling to board a Panvel-bound train. Sheikh, who had just visited his brother in Nalasopara, lost his balance while attempting to board the moving train and fell between the platform and the train.

Reacting swiftly, Dhage ran and grabbed Sheikh’s hand, pulling him to safety and holding on until the train passed. Dhage recounted, “I was waiting for a CSTM train when the Panvel train started moving. Sheikh had mistakenly entered the female compartment but, realising the error, tried to re-board the men’s compartment. He fell as he was attempting to enter, and I managed to hold his hand and prevent him from falling into the gap.”



Dhage pulls Sheikh out of the gap

Dhage continued to assist Sheikh, travelling with him to Wadala. Sheikh, who has been working as a driver in Kuwait for the past 22 years, was in Mumbai to visit family and was set to return to Kuwait shortly. Sheikh expressed profound gratitude, saying, “Dhage was like an angel sent by God to save my life. I can’t thank him enough. Dhage’s quick actions and bravery prevented the accident,” he added.