Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Cop saves man from falling under train at Goregaon

Mumbai: Cop saves man from falling under train at Goregaon

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Sheikh had mistakenly boarded the women’s compartment, then slipped while trying to move to general bogie

Mumbai: Cop saves man from falling under train at Goregaon

Balasaheb Dhage, the police constable (right) Zakir Ahmad Sheikh

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cop saves man from falling under train at Goregaon
x
00:00

A 40-year-old police constable, Balasaheb Dhage, who works as a driver at the Goregaon police station, heroically saved the life of a man who fell between the platform and a moving train at Goregaon railway station on Thursday evening.


The Vashi resident falls under the train
The Vashi resident falls under the train



Dhage, who was waiting for a train to return home after his duty, witnessed Zakir Ahmad Sheikh, a 56-year-old resident of Vashi, struggling to board a Panvel-bound train. Sheikh, who had just visited his brother in Nalasopara, lost his balance while attempting to board the moving train and fell between the platform and the train.


Reacting swiftly, Dhage ran and grabbed Sheikh’s hand, pulling him to safety and holding on until the train passed. Dhage recounted, “I was waiting for a CSTM train when the Panvel train started moving. Sheikh had mistakenly entered the female compartment but, realising the error, tried to re-board the men’s compartment. He fell as he was attempting to enter, and I managed to hold his hand and prevent him from falling into the gap.”

Dhage pulls Sheikh out of the gap
Dhage pulls Sheikh out of the gap

Dhage continued to assist Sheikh, travelling with him to Wadala. Sheikh, who has been working as a driver in Kuwait for the past 22 years, was in Mumbai to visit family and was set to return to Kuwait shortly. Sheikh expressed profound gratitude, saying, “Dhage was like an angel sent by God to save my life. I can’t thank him enough. Dhage’s quick actions and bravery prevented the accident,” he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police goregaon indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK