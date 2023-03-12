Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens

Work on second phase to begin after no-objection certificate from forest department

The bridge connects Shrikrishna Nagar in Borivli to the highway

Part of a reconstructed bridge on Dahisar river, which forms a crucial link connecting Shrikrishna Nagar in Borivli to the highway and the railway station, was inaugurated on Saturday. The bridge had been shut to motorists in 2021, after a portion of it collapsed.

While one part of the bridge has been completed, work on the other part is still awaiting clearance from the forest department. Last month, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had protested, demanding that the bridge be opened to public.

The bridge connects the Western Expressway to Srikrishna Nagar, Abhinav Nagar and Shantivan. The BMC had floated a tender for the demolition and construction of the bridge in January 2022. Work on widening and reconstruction of the bridge began soon after.

“The bridge was reconstructed using integrated deck slabs. It is 41.5 metres long, and 22 metres wide. Of this, work on 11 metres of the bridge, comprising two lanes has already been completed,” said an official from the BMC. One part of the bridge near SGNP, falls under the forest department. The BMC has appointed a consultant to obtain an NOC. Work on the second phase will begin after that.