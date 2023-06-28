Mumbai: Tyre-checking drive keeps cars away from Mahamarg and safe

750 vehicles with bad tyres were denied access to expressway since mid-April, preventing accidents

In order to prevent mishaps on the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the transport department and CEAT have been checking tyres since April 14. Around 15,000 tyres were checked and 750 vehicles were denied entry to the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway as their tyres were found to be bad.

Drive launched in April

A transport department official said, “In order to prevent accidents caused by tyre bursts, we had started an initiative with the state transport department and CEAT from the second week of April.” The transport department has been claiming that the number of road accidents on state highways has come down due to the numerous initiatives being undertaken by it. Since the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg was thrown open to motorists in December 2022, several accidents have taken place and in many cases, the reason was tyre bursts.

Checks at Shirdi interchange

Under the initiative, MSRDC and CEAT, which is providing technical support, a team is checking the tyres of vehicles near the Shirdi interchange. According to officials, the transport department has set up centres at various spots on the expressway to provide counselling to motorists who cross the speed limit. So far, more than three thousand vehicle owners have been counselled. Nitrogen and basic air filling, tire inspection and replacement and basic puncture repairs are done free of charge between 7 am and 11 pm.