Mumbai: Uddhav-led Sena ruled over BMC, now protesting corruption, says CM Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena ruled in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) "for decades" and now it had planned a protest march against corruption

The Uddhav-led Sena crossed "all limits of corruption" when it controlled the BMC, CM Shinde said "Body bags for those who died due to COVID-19 were purchased for Rs 5,000 in Mumbai whereas in Thane they were procured for about Rs 300 apiece," he claimed "The Shiv Sena (UBT) looted the citizens of Mumbai for more than two decades and deprived them of basic amenities," he said

"Now these same people are planning a morcha (protest march) on the civic body tomorrow. This is 'ulta chor kotwal ko dante (thief censuring policeman)," the chief minister said.

"People of the state wanted a BJP-Shiv Sena government in November 2019 (after the Assembly elections results) and our 50 MLAs took a decision for the state last year and the Devendra Fadnavis- led BJP supported us. People of the state are happy with us," Shinde said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had shelved several infrastructure and development projects. After coming to power, the MVA government restarted them and was working at "double speed" for the development of the state, claimed CM Shinde.

"When the state government and Centre are like-minded, development takes place at a double speed. The Marathwada water grid project will also get the Centre's approval soon," CM Shinde said.

(with inputs from PTI)