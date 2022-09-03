Breaking News
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions clash for Shiv Sena’s traditional rally on Dussehra

Updated on: 03 September,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BMC says decision after Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions clash for Shiv Sena’s traditional rally on Dussehra

Uddhav Thackeray leaves Vidhan Bhavan. File Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


The civic body on Friday confirmed that both the factions of the Shiv Sena have applied for permission to hold the traditional rally on Dussehra, also known as  Vijayadashami, at Shivaji Park in Dadar. While the Uddhav Thackeray camp was the first to seek the go-ahead last week, Eknath Shinde’s group applied a couple of days back.


Shiv Sena MP Desai, who has stayed with Uddhav Thackeray, applied on August 22, according to civic officials. Prashant Sakpale, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward, said, “MLA Sada Sarvankar’s application was received on August 30,” he added.

Also Read: Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held in Shivaji Park, says Uddhav Thackeray


“We will decide on the matter after the Ganpati festival,” Sakpale added. “Like every year, I applied for the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on behalf of Shiv Sena,” said MLA Sarvankar, who joined the Shinde camp after the rebellion. Uddhav camp’s spokesperson Kishori Pednekar said, “The Dussehra rally is our tradition and we will get the permission. They [Shinde camp] are trying to disturb law and order.”

It was the Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, who started the tradition of holding the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. After his demise, Uddhav Thackeray led the rally every year. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the rally was conducted online for the past two years.

Uddhav Thackeray has already taken an aggressive stand on the Dussehra rally. While talking with the media recently, he said, “We don’t know whether we will get permission, but the rally will be held at Shivaji Park. Sainiks from all over the state will arrive in the city for this rally.”

