Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader questions BMC tender process

Manoj Jamsutkar claims it is flawed and framed to benefit a certain contractor

Manoj Jamsutkar (in white) wants the tender process to be suspended and an inquiry conducted into the matter. Pic/Sameer Surve

A member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has alleged that the BMC’s tender process for the beautification of E ward is flawed and is meant for the benefit of a certain contractor. Former corporator and deputy leader Manoj Jamsutkar explained that according to the September 2022 circular of the BMC, it was necessary to invite separate tenders for each work. “However a single tender of Rs 30 crore has been called for, to handle all types of beautification works by the E ward administration,” Jamsutkar said at a press conference held at BMC’s head office on Thursday.

“There is another condition in the tender that could favour a certain contractor. According to the rule, submitting quality-checked reports of products that will be used in the contract is mandatory after the tender process. The BMC has allegedly asked contractors to conduct a quality test before participating in the tender process. Hence there is a possibility that the administration could be aware of which companies are participating in the tender process even before the tender is opened,” Jamsutkar added.

Contractors hiked cost

In the regular process, contractors that have done work for the BMC before are allowed to participate in the bidding process for double the money of the previous work done by them. In this tender, Jamsutkar claimed the administration has allowed them to triple the amount. “As the entire tender process is doubtful, I have complained to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. I demand this tender process be suspended and an inquiry conducted into the matter,” Jamsutkar said.

BMC will spend R1,729 crore for the beautification of the city. The orders for the same were given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The tendering process is conducted on the ward level. When questioned about the allegations, Ajay Yadav, assistant municipal commissioner of E ward, said, “I don’t have details now. I have to get information about the tender.” A former BJP corporator, Vinod Mishra, had also objected to the tendering process for P north ward.

