On August 12, the UGC issued a circular directing all higher education institutions (HEIs) to stop offering healthcare and healthcare-allied courses — including psychology — through online and distance learning (ODL) modes

After a last-minute directive from the University Grants Commission (UGC), state universities offering distance learning have been forced to discontinue their psychology programmes, despite already admitting students.

After a last-minute directive from the University Grants Commission (UGC), state universities offering distance learning have been forced to discontinue their psychology programmes, despite already admitting students.

On August 12, the UGC issued a circular directing all higher education institutions (HEIs) to stop offering healthcare and healthcare-allied courses — including psychology — through online and distance learning (ODL) modes.

Apart from psychology, courses in microbiology, food nutrition and science, and biotechnology have also been barred from the ODL format. However, MA Psychology, one of the most sought-after programmes, has been hit the hardest.

At Mumbai University, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has had to cancel 176 admissions that were already processed before the UGC directive. The MA Psychology course was in its third year at MU and had witnessed strong demand, with 159 students enrolling in 2023-24 and 220 in 2024-25. While admissions for this academic year were underway, the course has now been taken down from the university website. Students have been offered either a refund or the option to shift to another programme.

At Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the course was in its second year, but only around 10 students had registered so far. While some are opting to move to MA Philosophy, others are expected to withdraw and seek a full refund. “While subjects like clinical or criminal psychology require lab access, counselling psychology can be taught online. Many of our students already have counselling certifications and only pursue the degree to complete their master’s,” said the programme head at SPPU.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), one of India’s largest open universities, had enrolled just under 300 students for its psychology programme before the directive. Admissions had begun on July 1 and were still ongoing when the UGC notification was issued. The university is yet to announce its next steps, according to officials.

While the move has unsettled universities and students, many professionals see it as a much-needed correction. “Psychology is not about machines; it needs human touch. The subject deals with people, emotions, trust and empathy, which require in-person learning. Entirely online courses risk making the field very mechanical,” said Dr Naazneen Ladak, a consulting psychiatrist.

On the other hand, proponents of online education caution against a blanket ban. “Online learning is the sign of the times. Psychology does need supervision, but with the right student-teacher ratio and trained faculty, it can be taught online to an extent,” said a former psychology professor.

In its circular, the UGC stated: “No HEI shall be permitted to offer any allied and healthcare programmes covered in NCAHP Act, 2021, including Psychology as specialisation under ODL/Online mode, from the academic session July–August 2025 onwards.”

The circular also added that any recognition already granted to HEIs for these programmes would be withdrawn. UGC Secretary Manish Joshi told mid-day: “The admissions for distance learning go on till October 15 this academic session. Every HEI must start any ODL or online programme only after UGC approval, and the admission process should be followed accordingly.”