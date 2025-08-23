Mumbai has recorded roughly 8000 pothole complaints this year, though not all fall under BMC’s jurisdiction. “Many complaints are repetitive and pertain to roads maintained by other agencies,” an official said

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has intervened in Mumbai’s pothole crisis, directing the BMC to speed up repair work and ensure smoother travel for citizens. According to senior government officials, Fadnavis spoke to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani , seeking details on the city’s road conditions and instructing the civic body to fix potholes at the earliest.

Large potholes on the Vakola flyover, Santacruz, along the Western Express Highway on August 20

However, instead of passing the buck, Commissioner Gagrani has ordered officials to fill all potholes — irrespective of whether the roads belong to BMC or other authorities. “For this year at least, the BMC will fix potholes even on roads not under its control,” the official added.

In 2022, the Mahayuti government announced an ambitious plan to make Mumbai pothole-free by concreting the roads. Of the city’s 2000-km network, 1250 km have since been concreted. Yet potholes continue to plague motorists each monsoon, causing traffic snarls, vehicle damage, and commuter hardships.



Damaged stretch with potholes on Matunga flyover following heavy rain on August 20. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

In June, the BMC launched the Pothole QuickFix mobile app to help citizens report potholes, monitored at the ward level by 227 engineers assigned for daily road inspections. In 2024 alone, 25,632 metric tonnes of mastic asphalt were used for pothole repairs and pre-monsoon maintenance. This year, officials say the requirement is “comparatively lesser.”

Pothole free before Ganesh

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha assured that before the Ganesh festival on August 27, the city will be “pothole-free.” Shelar, also the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, said contractors have been instructed to use mastic technology and that “every pothole on highways, main roads and internal roads will be repaired within three days.” Lodha added that BMC teams have already begun work.