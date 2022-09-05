Mumbai University announces best college awards, Wilson wins in urban category

For the academic year 2019-20, 190-year-old Wilson College in Girgaon bagged the best college award in the urban category, whereas Loknete Gopinath Munde Arts Commerce Science College Mandangad, Ratnagiri won in the rural category.
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Mumbai University (MU) on Monday finally announced the best colleges award for two academic years, which had been pending for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In both, the urban and rural categories, five colleges received the best colleges award for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21.
For the academic year 2019-20, 190-year-old Wilson College in Girgaon bagged the best college award in the urban category, whereas Loknete Gopinath Munde Arts Commerce Science College Mandangad, Ratnagiri won in the rural category. Similarly, for the academic year 2020-21, Chetana's Hazarimal Somani College of Commerce and Economics Smt Kusumtai Chaudhari College of Arts in Bandra and Fr. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology in Vashi won the best college award in the Urban category whereas Anandibai Raorane Arts, Commerce, and Science College, Vaibhavwadi in Sindhudurg bagged the award in the rural category.
The best college award comprises a trophy citation and a Cheque of Rs.50,000.
Talking to mid-day, Professor Anna Pratima Nikalje, Principal of Wilson college said,"This award is in recognition of imparting holistic inclusive and quality education as well as green and student-oriented initiatives. This award will prove to be a motivation for all Wilsonians to achieve greater heights."
Apart from the best college awards, various other awards were given away on Monday. These included National Service Scheme (NSS) Award (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), Student welfare Department Award (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), University Special Award, Meritorious Non-Teaching Staff Award (2019-20 & 2020-21), Ideal Teacher/best Teacher Award (College Department) (2019-20 & 2020-21), Ideal Teacher/best Teacher Award (University Department) ( 2019-20 and 2020-21), Best Principal Award (2019-20 and 2020-21), Best College Award (Urban and Rural) (2019-20 and 2020-21).
Addressing Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Suhas Pednekar mentioned the remarkable achievements of the university in the last four and a half years during the occasion.
"The university has recorded many achievements in the past few years from the establishment of various educational, research and teaching centres, establishment of Sindhudurg campus, improvement in NAAC and NIRF rankings, various diploma, certificate, degree and postgraduate level educational courses and new PhD courses were reported too," said Pednekar.
Finally the event was concluded by a screening of a film based on the architectural splendour of Mumbai University.