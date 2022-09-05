Mumbai University announces best college awards, Wilson wins in urban category

For the academic year 2019-20, 190-year-old Wilson College in Girgaon bagged the best college award in the urban category, whereas Loknete Gopinath Munde Arts Commerce Science College Mandangad, Ratnagiri won in the rural category.

Wilson college got best college award

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Mumbai University (MU) on Monday finally announced the best colleges award for two academic years, which had been pending for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In both, the urban and rural categories, five colleges received the best colleges award for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

For the academic year 2019-20, 190-year-old Wilson College in Girgaon bagged the best college award in the urban category, whereas Loknete Gopinath Munde Arts Commerce Science College Mandangad, Ratnagiri won in the rural category. Similarly, for the academic year 2020-21, Chetana's Hazarimal Somani College of Commerce and Economics Smt Kusumtai Chaudhari College of Arts in Bandra and Fr. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology in Vashi won the best college award in the Urban category whereas Anandibai Raorane Arts, Commerce, and Science College, Vaibhavwadi in Sindhudurg bagged the award in the rural category.

The best college award comprises a trophy citation and a Cheque of Rs.50,000.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 173 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 2,771

Talking to mid-day, Professor Anna Pratima Nikalje, Principal of Wilson college said,"This award is in recognition of imparting holistic inclusive and quality education as well as green and student-oriented initiatives. This award will prove to be a motivation for all Wilsonians to achieve greater heights."

Apart from the best college awards, various other awards were given away on Monday. These included National Service Scheme (NSS) Award (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), Student welfare Department Award (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), University Special Award, Meritorious Non-Teaching Staff Award (2019-20 & 2020-21), Ideal Teacher/best Teacher Award (College Department) (2019-20 & 2020-21), Ideal Teacher/best Teacher Award (University Department) ( 2019-20 and 2020-21), Best Principal Award (2019-20 and 2020-21), Best College Award (Urban and Rural) (2019-20 and 2020-21).

Addressing Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Suhas Pednekar mentioned the remarkable achievements of the university in the last four and a half years during the occasion.

"The university has recorded many achievements in the past few years from the establishment of various educational, research and teaching centres, establishment of Sindhudurg campus, improvement in NAAC and NIRF rankings, various diploma, certificate, degree and postgraduate level educational courses and new PhD courses were reported too," said Pednekar.

Finally the event was concluded by a screening of a film based on the architectural splendour of Mumbai University.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 4 + 5 Submit Request