Breaking News
Inflict deeper wound on Sena in home ground; show Uddhav his place: Amit Shah
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 173 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 2,771
Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash deposit van flees away with money in Goregaon
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
PM Modi congratulates Liz Truss, hopes to strengthen India-UK partnership
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai University announces best college awards Wilson wins in urban category

Mumbai University announces best college awards, Wilson wins in urban category

Updated on: 05 September,2022 09:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

For the academic year 2019-20, 190-year-old Wilson College in Girgaon bagged the best college award in the urban category, whereas Loknete Gopinath Munde Arts Commerce Science College Mandangad, Ratnagiri won in the rural category.

Mumbai University announces best college awards, Wilson wins in urban category

Wilson college got best college award


On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Mumbai University (MU) on Monday finally announced the best colleges award for two academic years, which had been pending for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In both, the urban and rural categories, five colleges received the best colleges award for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21.


For the academic year 2019-20, 190-year-old Wilson College in Girgaon bagged the best college award in the urban category, whereas Loknete Gopinath Munde Arts Commerce Science College Mandangad, Ratnagiri won in the rural category. Similarly, for the academic year 2020-21, Chetana's Hazarimal Somani College of Commerce and Economics Smt Kusumtai Chaudhari College of Arts in Bandra and Fr. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology in Vashi won the best college award in the Urban category whereas Anandibai Raorane Arts, Commerce, and Science College, Vaibhavwadi in Sindhudurg bagged the award in the rural category.



The best college award comprises a trophy citation and a Cheque of Rs.50,000.


Also Read: Mumbai reports 173 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 2,771

Talking to mid-day, Professor Anna Pratima Nikalje, Principal of Wilson college said,"This award is in recognition of imparting holistic inclusive and quality education as well as green and student-oriented initiatives. This award will prove to be a motivation for all Wilsonians to achieve greater heights."

Apart from the best college awards, various other awards were given away on Monday. These included National Service Scheme (NSS) Award (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), Student welfare Department Award (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), University Special Award, Meritorious Non-Teaching Staff Award (2019-20 & 2020-21), Ideal Teacher/best Teacher Award (College Department) (2019-20 & 2020-21), Ideal Teacher/best Teacher Award (University Department) ( 2019-20 and 2020-21), Best Principal Award (2019-20 and 2020-21), Best College Award (Urban and Rural) (2019-20 and 2020-21).

Addressing Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Suhas Pednekar mentioned the remarkable achievements of the university in the last four and a half years during the occasion.

"The university has recorded many achievements in the past few years from the establishment of various educational, research and teaching centres, establishment of Sindhudurg campus, improvement in NAAC and NIRF rankings, various diploma, certificate, degree and postgraduate level educational courses and new PhD courses were reported too," said Pednekar.

Finally the event was concluded by a screening of a film based on the architectural splendour of Mumbai University.

Do you think Maharashtra govt should impose fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai Teachers Day news mumbai university

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK