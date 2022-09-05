Mumbai University campus to get wall soon

Action comes after human rights body took cognisance of this paper’s report

Unhindered access to the sprawling campus had made it a den for anti-social elements

A case initiated by the State Human Rights Commission following a mid-day report on missing boundary walls at the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus has been closed after the BMC, MMRDA and police submitted their response and action taken reports. While MU has said it’s satisfied with the progress of wall construction, police said they had arrested 60 people for trespassing.

The work is in process and we are in touch with both MMRDA and BMC. We are satisfied with the progress of the work. The work will be done at the earliest,” said a senior MU official, refusing to share more information.

At some places, a fence was put up after MU’s boundary walls at Kalina campus were broken down, but a large stretch was left open. File/Atul Kamble

Acting on mid-day’s May 6 report, the state rights commission had summoned the MMRDA commissioner—MMRDA had demolished the varsity’s boundary walls for their project. mid-day had highlighted that anti-social elements entered the Kalina campus due to its broken compound walls. The main gate to the Rajiv Gandhi building on the campus was completely missing, said the report. The commission had then pulled up the infrastructure body as well as the university.

“Considering the submissions made by both the advocates and the report on record, we are satisfied that MMRDA will complete the construction of the boundary wall within time. We are also satisfied with the report dated August 16, 2022, filed by the deputy commissioner of police zone VIII, Mumbai. Hence the suo moto case is closed in view of subsequent development,” said the commissioner in its order.

Encroachments on MU premises

Former MU student Ashish Dwivedi, who is also an activist from Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, had been repeatedly complaining about the intruders. He said that all this is happening due to a shortage of security personnel on the campus which doesn’t have enough CCTV surveillance.

“My complaints to the Mumbai University authorities in this regard had gone unheard for years. However, all the agencies and Mumbai University had to submit their replies and the progress of work to the State Human Rights Commission. I hope the matter will be resolved and the walls will be constructed on the fast track. However, looking at the pace of the ongoing work, I don’t think it will be completed anytime soon,” Dwivedi told mid-day.

The BKC police also submitted a report. It said, “Meanwhile, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances [NDPS] Act, action was taken against 66 people involved in anti-social activities and drug peddling/consuming, among other things.”

