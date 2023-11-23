Mumbai University granted graded autonomy category 1 status

In a significant milestone for higher education in Mumbai, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred graded autonomy - category 1 status upon Mumbai University (MU)

In a significant milestone for higher education in Mumbai, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred graded autonomy - category 1 status upon Mumbai University (MU). This decision aligns with the University Grants Commission's (UGC) initiative to grant autonomy to well-performing universities, in accordance with the UGC (Categorization of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018.

The University's proposal for this prestigious recognition underwent a thorough evaluation by the UGC, culminating in its approval on November 22.

Attainment of category-1 status brings forth a range of benefits outlined in clause four of the UGC regulations. Mumbai University is now eligible for these advantages, underscoring its dedication to excellence in education and research.

In accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations for Grant of Graded Autonomy in 2018, universities are classified into three categories. A university attains category 1 status if it scores 3.51 or above, while category 2 encompasses universities scoring between 3.26 and 3.50. Universities that do not fall within either of these ranges are classified under category 3.

MU with the highest NAAC grade of A++ and 3.65 CGPA in the state has been awarded the status of category 1 Graded Autonomy, which will now open a new door of various educational opportunities in the University of Mumbai.

"The conferment of Category I status upon Mumbai University, in accordance with the University Grants Commission's Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018, marks a significant milestone. This elevated status endows the university with academic freedom, paving the way for a plethora of new educational opportunities within the University of Mumbai. Attaining Category I status is a substantial stride, particularly in the university's pursuit of internationalizing higher education in alignment with the implementation of the National Education Policy. This upgraded status empowers the university to take major strides in diverse areas, including education, research, and innovation. It also opens avenues for the initiation of activities such as skill-based education, the introduction of new courses, online learning programs, and the establishment of additional campuses. Notably, this status holds substantial implications for the empowerment of the Distance and Open Learning Institute (IDOL), contributing significantly to its enhancement and development," said Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai

As the University Grants Commission has got the status of category 1 University, the University can now start new courses, new departments, new campuses, new online courses, distance and open learning institutes with the ease of UGC permission. Also, according to the need, the university can also start degree and diploma courses in the field of innovation by recognizing the local, national and international needs. This category 1 status given to the university will enable the university to start skill-based courses against the backdrop of the National Skill Qualification Framework.

As per the regulation MU can now be able to establish research parks, incubation centers, university-society linkage centers, in self-financing mode, either independently or in collaboration with private partners, without the need for Commission approval.

With graded autonomy- Category 1 status, the universities are also granted the ability to recruit foreign faculty, establish research collaborations with international universities, and admit foreign students as part of their expanded privileges.

Notably, in the wake of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), it has now become easier to make academic alliances with foreign higher education institutions for the internationalization of education. This will facilitate dual degree, associate degree and twinning degree, student teacher exchange process.

Nevertheless, this development has triggered concerns and uncertainties among teachers and educationists. Some educationists have voiced reservations, expressing apprehension that heightened autonomy might lead to the introduction and proliferation of self-financing courses. "I hope this does not give boost privatisation, where underprivileged but deserving students do not get opportunity. I only fear that. The status of graded autonomy implies that universities are not eligible to seek funding for the operation of new courses, departments, and centers. Hence varsity would look for more and more private sponsors and partners. University needs to ensure that no matter what there should be a good number of seats where students from financially weaker sections are able to afford fees," said a senior faculty member from MU.