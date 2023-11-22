Mumbai University Pro-VC in conflict of interest row

Mumbai University College Teachers Association alleges misuse of authority by Dr Ajay Bhamare for appointing his students as associate deans

Mumbai University

Having challenged the appointment of Dr Ajay Bhamare as the Pro-Vice Chancellor (VC) of Mumbai University, the Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) has highlighted another purported “violation” and “high-handedness” by Dr Bhamare. In its complaint to the Maharashtra governor, who is also the chancellor of all state universities, MUCTA has claimed that Bhamare has allegedly misused his position by appointing two of his own students in apparent “violation” of the established rules.

Last month, MUCTA had raised serious questions over the appointment of Bhamare as the Pro-VC of Mumbai University (MU). Citing their inability to locate crucial research qualifications such as the H-index, I-10 index, and Google Citations associated with Dr Bhamare, the teachers’ association had called upon the governor, to order a thorough investigation into Dr Bhamare’s academic credentials, in alignment with the provisions outlined in the Maharashtra Public University Act and UGC guidelines.

MUCTA claimed that the missing qualifications are typically important for evaluating the research credentials of professors and other high ranking academic positions the organisation stated in their complaint.

“Not only is Bhamare’s appointment in violation of Maharashtra Public University Act, it has come to light that he has been misusing his power and office, too. Hence we have written to the governor listing these violations. Through appointments of two associate deans by him Dr Bhamare’s conflict of interest has been exposed. He has appointed his own students as associate deans which amounts to abuse of power,” said Dr Subhash Athavale, General Secretary of MUCTA.

One of the candidates is a PhD student of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Bhamare and they both previously served as members of the management council. The completion of the candidate’s PhD was facilitated by an unspoken understanding that all proposals would be accepted in exchange for the awarding of a PhD, alleged Dr Athavale.

Not stopping at this, another candidate, who is a principal, has also been appointed to the same position. “Two people were appointed to the post of associate dean in the Faculty of Commerce and Management. This is in violation of 15(1) of the Maharashtra Public University Act,” said Dr Athavale.

In their letter to the governor, MUCTA stated, “The appointments of members to the Board of Studies have been made in a disorderly manner, with teachers not actively engaged in teaching the relevant subjects being appointed to a panel responsible for decisions, which contradicts Section 41 of the Maharashtra Public University Act. It has been brought to the attention of the Hon’ble Chancellor that Dr Bhamare holds a concurrent position as a director in a profit-making company. Despite this, Dr Bhamare continues to serve as the Pro VC of our esteemed University.”

MUCTA has also requested corrective measures for the delay in announcing results. They have advocated for a comprehensive review of the entire appointment process and adherence to established regulations to ensure the integrity of academic appointments and administrative decisions within the university.