Mumbai University IDOL students witness uncertainty; exam time-table mentions one subject, exam hall mentions another

After getting the hall tickets a day before their exam on Tuesday, the TYBA students from IDOL were in for a shock when they saw that the subject mentioned outside their examination hall was Sociology while they prepared for Political science as per their timetable

The examination season every year for over past decade has been a time of pandemonium and anxiety for thousands of students. In the most recent, the TYBA students at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) at MU are constantly confronted by dread and uncertainty.

After getting the hall tickets a day before their exam on Tuesday, the TYBA students from IDOL were in for a shock when they saw that the subject mentioned outside their examination hall was Sociology while they prepared for Political science as per their timetable.

"My son got his centre at Alkesh Dinesh Mody institute at Mumbai University's Kalina campus. Since the hall tickets were issued only on Monday afternoon students had no time to check their centres etc. The exam subject mentioned on hall-ticket was Political Science. However examination block assigned to my son mentioned it was socialogy exam. My son panicked when he saw it and informed. I rushed to the exam centre, the staff there gave vague answers when parents started asking them. They were not sure themselves. The staff at IDOL too were not replying to us properly. I then instructed my son to walk out of exam if they give him a sociology paper. However, they did not and my son wrote the exam. But all this led to anxiety and fear among students just ahead of their exams," said a parent of an examinee.



They got hall tickets just a day before the exam, the institute did not give them any books this year, and they were asked to either study online or take prints from books uploaded on the website.

A student said, "Books were not given to us. Generally, they give us books when we take admissions. The books were uploaded on the website and they asked us to take prints. They issued hall tickets at the last minute on Monday afternoon. In fact, they were busy updating and rectifying the hall-tickets till that time."

Glaring errors in question papers or wrong papers dispatched to the wrong exam centres, delay in announcing results, and error in centre allocation every year have further damaged the reputation of this premier educational institution. Students who are in a state of high anxiety and nervousness hardly deserve such distractions when they sit down to write their papers.

Delay in announcing results and issuing hall-tickets has become a regular affair at Mumbai University. And hence is not considered as a major problem.

Recently 50 students from two colleges in Ulhasnagar were declared failed after they were marked absent in one of their exams they were present for. It took almost a week for the university to rectify the error, that too after intervention from the college administration and political outfits.

Prakash Mahanvar, director of MU-IDOL, was not available for comments

A spokesperson from IDOL said, “Students were not given wrong question papers. There just a technical error in pasting subject names outside the examination hall at the centre. About non availability of books, initially we gave students soft copies of books, however when the hard copies were printed we distributed it to the students. Even now hard copies of books are available. “