The exam, scheduled to begin at 10.30 am and conclude by 12.30 pm, failed to start on time, leaving many students stranded outside Thakur College in Kandivali

What was meant to be a routine start to the Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test (PET) on Sunday turned into a frustrating ordeal for hundreds of candidates, as delays and technical glitches marred the exam process.

The exam, scheduled to begin at 10.30 am and conclude by 12.30 pm, failed to start on time, leaving many students stranded outside Thakur College in Kandivali. Despite the scheduled end time passing, around 400-500 students were still waiting outside, unable to enter the examination centre.

According to several candidates, the delays were primarily caused owing to glitches related to the login IDs and passwords, preventing them from gaining access to the exam portal. As a result, many students voiced their frustration over the issue.

