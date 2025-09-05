This year, the university scored the highest in the Graduation Outcomes (GO) category, bagging 88.25 on a scale of 100. The category simply assesses the average number of students who pass the university examinations on time and the average number of PhD graduates

This year, the university scored the highest in the Graduation Outcomes (GO) category, bagging 88.25 on a scale of 100. The category simply assesses the average number of students who pass the university examinations on time and the average number of PhD graduates. The next best performance was seen in MU’s Teaching & Learning Resources at 64.43, after considering student strength, faculty-student ratio, the PhD faculty, online education, student entry-exit infrastructure, and utilisation of financial resources, among other things. The category of Outreach & Inclusivity came in third at 58.88.

The University of Mumbai (MU) has regained its position among the country’s top 100 ‘overall’ educational institutions by securing the 92nd rank at a score of 49.80 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) — which is released by the Union Ministry of Education — after slipping to the 100-150 bracket last year. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) came third on the overall list, which was topped by its Madras counterpart.

However, the university took a hit in the category of Research and Professional Practice at 19.54, which largely assesses the university’s quality of publications, patents, IPRs, and footprint projects, among others. Lastly, the university scored the lowest, at only 10.73, in Peer Perception when compared to overall universities, which surveys the opinions of employers and professionals across various sectors. However, the state university’s performance showed an increase in all these categories compared to its 2023 performance.

While MU bagged the 92nd rank in the overall category, which also considers national institutes like IITs and medical colleges, MU rose to rank 54 in the only ‘University’ category where its perception score rose to 37.51 and rank 12 in the State Public University Category, where its perception was scored 48.43. Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, Mumbai University, told mid-day that the reason for MU’s success was the University Department Ranking Framework, where MU’s core team ranks its departments, being aligned with the NIRF. “We have been following this practice for the past two years,” he said.

Asked how MU plans to improve perception, he said, “Legacy institutes have to bear the brunt of both, positive and negative perception. At the moment, MU focuses on word of mouth and is not very focused on branding like private institutes. We are trying to make positive changes which reach our students, like connections with the consulate, government internships, apprenticeships, and more. A public university faces many challenges, especially when it is as large as MU, however our attempts are to improve and learn with every slip-up.”