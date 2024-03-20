Mumbai: Veteran IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani is new BMC Commissioner

On Monday, the ECI had written to the Maharashtra state secretary to transfer former BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and some deputy and additional commissioners.

Bhushan Gagrani/ File Photo

Veteran IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani has been made the new commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Maharashtra's Chief Election officer had informed the Election Commission of India about the change in a letter dated March 19.

On Monday, the ECI had written to the Maharashtra state chief secretary to transfer former BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and some deputy and additional commissioners.

An acknowledgement from ECI to Maharashtra's chief secretary, dated March 20, also stated that Saurabh Rao had been appointed as the chief of Thane Municipal Corporation after Abhijit Bangar was transferred to BMC to step into P Velasaru's post. It also stated that Kailas Shinde has been appointed as municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

"The Commission has further directed that the abovesaid three Officers shall not hold any additional charge outside their respective Corporation," stated the acknowledgement.

Two BMC additional commissioners transferred

Following an order from the Election Commission, two additional commissioners of the BMC were transferred. P Velrasu, who oversaw projects, and Ashwini Bhide, who managed the eastern suburbs and other departments, were transferred.

Velrasu (2002 batch) has been replaced by Abhijit Bangar (2008 batch). Amit Sainik (2007 batch) has taken the place of Bhide (1995 batch).

Bhide will now be heading Mumbai Metro Railway Corporation's managing director full-time. The State Chief Secretary was instructed by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday to transfer civic chief IS Chahal and these two additional commissioners who had completed their three-year terms in office, and turn in the report by Tuesday night.

The EC secretary, in a letter, had mentioned that no officer directly involved in elections should continue in their present district of position if they are posted in their home district or have completed three years in that district on or before June 30, 2024.

Chahal was BMC chief for 4 yrs

Chahal will have been with the BMC for four years, having started in May 2020. In January 2020, Additional Commissioner P Velarasu joined the BMC, and in May 2020, Ashwini Bhide joined the company as part of a COVID-19 task team. For the first time in the BMC's history, two more commissioners were moved the same day an electoral commission order was issued, stated a report in mid-day.

