Locals to ask guardian minister to help them meet with civic officials

Andheri residents who attended the meeting on Sunday. Pics/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents

Residents of Andheri have demanded monthly progress reports of work on Gokhale bridge. In a closed-door meeting on Sunday, representatives of residents decided to approach Mangal Prabhat Lodha, guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban district in order to facilitate a meeting between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and residents.