In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the deadline for submission of objections and suggestions ended at 3 pm on September 4.

Mumbai's civic body has received 488 objections and suggestions on the draft ward delimitation for the upcoming polls, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

"The hearings on these representations will be conducted on September 10, 11, and 12 at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point between 11 am and 5.30 pm," it said.

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department had issued a notification on August 22 this year announcing the draft geographical boundaries of 227 wards for the upcoming BMC elections.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Friday reviewed preparations for the upcoming civic polls at a meeting held at the BMC headquarters. It was attended by senior civic and state election commission officials, reported PTI.

Waghmare directed officials to strengthen facilities at polling stations and conduct widespread awareness campaigns to increase voter turnout.

Meet held to review safety measures in chemical units in Palghar

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting to review pollution control and safety measures in chemical factories was held in Palghar district on Friday by collector Indu Rani Jakhar, an official said, reported PTI.

The meeting focused on safeguarding workers, ensuring emergency preparedness, and strengthening preventive mechanisms in industries dealing with hazardous and highly hazardous chemicals. It was attended by MLA Rajendra Gavit, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagde as well as industrialists, and representatives of chemical factories, he said.

Senior officials from the Industrial Safety and Health Department and the deputy commissioner of Labour were also present.

"Safety of workers and responsibility of industries must go hand in hand with industrial development. Regular training programmes, workshops and mock drills should be made compulsory for workers to ensure they are equipped to handle emergencies like chemical leaks, fires or explosions," Jakhar said, reported PTI.

Industrial representatives present at the meeting assured the district administration they would strictly implement safety and pollution control measures in their respective units.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced the appointment of members to a committee headed by educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav, formed to frame a three-language policy for schools in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)