Mumbai: Watchman kidnaps 18-month-old girl in Nalasopara

Updated on: 18 February,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Kumar often played with the toddler and would regularly take her out of the society premises.

Representative Image


The police in Palghar district have launched a probe to track down a security guard who allegedly kidnapped an 18-month-old girl, a police officer has said. 


The accused, Rajendra Kumar, worked in a housing society in Nalasopara where the family of the child lives, said the police officer.



Kumar often played with the toddler and would regularly take her out of the society premises.

The watchman went out with the girl on Wednesday but did not return, prompting her parents to file a complaint at the Achole police station, he said.

