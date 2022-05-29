Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city from May 31-June 1

Water supply in Kandivali (East), Borivali (East), and Dahisar (East) will be affected

Representational image

Several parts of Mumbai will face water cut from May 31 (Tuesday) to June 1 (Wednesday), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a statement released by the BMC, the work of making 1800 mm dia. W.M x 1500 mm dia W.M cross-connection at Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali (East) and the work of Shifting/Diversion of 1800 mm dia. water in Kandivali (East) will be undertaken.

“Due to above said works, there will be no water supply to R/South Ward’s Kandivali (East) area, R/Central Ward’s Borivali (East) area, R/North Ward’s Dahisar (East) area & P/North Ward’s Malad (East) area. This work will be commenced on May 31 at 8.30 AM and will be completed June at 8.30 AM," the statement further said.

Show full article