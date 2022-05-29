Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city from May 31-June 1

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 02:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representational image


Several parts of Mumbai will face water cut from May 31 (Tuesday) to June 1 (Wednesday), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a statement released by the BMC, the work of making 1800 mm dia. W.M x 1500 mm dia W.M cross-connection at Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali (East) and the work of Shifting/Diversion of 1800 mm dia. water in Kandivali (East) will be undertaken.




“Due to above said works, there will be no water supply to R/South Ward’s Kandivali (East) area, R/Central Ward’s Borivali (East) area, R/North Ward’s Dahisar (East) area &  P/North Ward’s Malad (East) area. This work will be commenced on May 31 at 8.30 AM and will be completed June at 8.30 AM," the statement further said.


