Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98.07 per cent

Updated on: 11 September,2022 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 14,19,494 million litres of water or 98.07 percent on September 11

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI


The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 14,19,494 million litres of water or 98.07 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday. The water level in the lakes was 96.38 per cent this time last year.


The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 14,19,494 million litres of water or 98.07 percent on September 11, against the full capacity.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.38 per cent with 13,94,972 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 14,21,033 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.18 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.79 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 98.73 per cent, Bhatsa 97.82 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

