Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98.40 per cent

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 14,24,250 million litres of water or 98.40 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data on Monday.
The water level in the lakes was 96.63 per cent this time last year and 98.14 pc in 2020.
The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.
The water level in Tansa is 99.34 per cent full, Modak Sagar is at 100 per cent. Middle Vaitarna has 96.07 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 98.30 per cent, Bhatsa 98.51 per cent, Vihar and Tulsi have 100 per cent respectively, of useful water level.