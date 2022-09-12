IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane

Heavy to very heavy showers likely between September 12 and 15
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane till Tuesday. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has issued a yellow alert.
According to the IMD, Dindoshi in Malad recorded 19.28 mm of rain in 24 hours until 6 am on Sunday, while Parel recorded 18.29 mm of rainfall during the same period.
In 24 hours until 8.30 am on Sunday, the IMD’s Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories recorded 1.2 mm and 8.8 mm of rainfall respectively.
From June 1 to September 10, the rainfall recorded by the Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories was 1,747.7 mm and 2,305.6 mm, respectively.
An IMD official said, “For the next 24 to 48 hours, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain associated with thunderstorms towards evening or night.”
Between June and September 9, Maharashtra received 19 per cent surplus rain. The rainiest region is Madhya Maharashtra with a 28 per cent surplus, followed by Marathwada with a 26 per cent surplus. Vidarbha saw a 22 per cent surplus whereas Konkan and Goa saw a 4 per cent surplus.
“North Konkan and Goa and North Madhya Maharashtra including Mumbai will receive heavy to very heavy rain between September 12 and 15. Mumbai may witness a deluge during this period. Many areas of Mumbai and the suburbs, as well as North Madhya Maharashtra, may witness three-digit rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging and flash floods,” said a meteorologist from Skymet Weather Services, a private forecasting agency.
Rainfall will start declining from September 16. This may be the last heavy spell of this monsoon over Maharashtra, the meteorologist stated. Moderate to heavy rains are also possible over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Konkan and Goa and over parts of Gujarat, the meteorologist said.