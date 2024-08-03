Mumbai's water supply comes from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs.

Bhatsa Lake holds the largest capacity of the city’s water stock. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: Water stock of lakes supplying water to city now at 81.96 per cent x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data stated that water stock from all seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai has reached 81.96 per cent. On Saturday, the BMC recorded overall lake levels of 11,86,197 million litres or 81.96 per cent of capacity. In comparison, the levels were 77.96 per cent during the same period in 2023 and 89.06 per cent in 2022.

Currently, Tansa's water level is at 99.50 per cent. The levels are 85.21 per cent in Middle Vaitarna, 53.22 per cent in Upper Vaitarna and 79.44 per cent in Bhatsa. Meanwhile, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar are all at 100 per cent capacity.

A Mid-Day report stated that rain activity has considerably dropped, with lake areas receiving very little precipitation. However, due to heavy rainfall earlier in the week and the percolation effect, the Upper Vaitarna reservoir has now reached halfway capacity. On Thursday, Upper Vaitarna reached 50% capacity, holding 1,15,648 million litres out of a total capacity of 2,27,047 million litres.

Despite the slowdown in rain over the last two days, lake levels have marginally increased due to the mild rainfall. With two months of the rainy season remaining, the lakes are predicted to be filled by the end of the season.

Intermittent showers pummelled sections of Mumbai and nearby areas on Saturday morning, following a brief respite in the intensity of the rain. According to the India Meteorological Department, further showers are forecast in the city and neighbouring areas this weekend.

In its Mumbai weather update, the IMD warned that the city and suburbs will likely have sporadic moderate spells, with the chance of heavy rainfall in isolated areas during the night/early morning in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius, with the lowest at 26 degrees Celsius.