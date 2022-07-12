Mumbai: Water stock rises in seven lakes supplying water to city

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 7,28,286 million litres of water or 50.32 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning and good rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes has increased the water stock.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 7,28,286 million litres of water or 50.32 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 17.43 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 7,28,286 million litres of water or 50.32 percent on July 12, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 17.43 per cent with 2,52,323 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 3,25,110 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 58.28 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 87.79% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 47.26%, Upper Vaitarna has 38.29%, Bhatsa 46.37%, Vehar 50.37% and Tulsi has 70.73% of useful water level.

Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy downpour at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over the next 24 hours.

On Monday, the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city for next three days.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 42.42 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday as against 12.04 mm the day before.

The eastern and western suburbs recorded 63.90 mm and 52.43 mm showers, respectively, compared to 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm the previous day.