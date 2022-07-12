Mumbai weather update: Heavy rains lash city, IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 14

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains in the city and its suburbs on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of very heavy rains at isolated places on July 12.

The Met department also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

After light showers for a couple of days, heavy rains made a comeback to the metropolis from Monday night. The city and suburbs witnessed incessant showers since Tuesday morning.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 42.42 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday as against 12.04 mm the day before.

The eastern and western suburbs recorded 63.90 mm and 52.43 mm showers, respectively, compared to 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm the previous day.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1059.6 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1177.8 mm.