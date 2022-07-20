We have lost privacy in our own homes: Locals living in buildings next to skywalk at Grant Road

Locals living in buildings next to the iconic oval-shaped skywalk at Grant Road allege BMC removed view-blocking sheets but did not reinstall them, leaving their homes open to peeping toms

Those taking the skywalk have a clear and direct view of the houses nearby. Pic/Ashish Raje

"We have lost privacy in our own homes,” say residents of buildings close to the iconic oval skywalk at Nana Chowk in Grant Road. The complaints are a result of the BMC removing the sheets that deterred those taking the skywalk from peeping into the nearby buildings. When contacted, ward officers told mid-day that they are only in charge of security and sanitation while officials from the bridges department said necessary action will be taken within 2-3 days.

The skywalk, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore back in 2013, has faced opposition from locals since the beginning. “The skywalk blocked our view and air, which are basic rights. But now it has also taken away our privacy,” said Dhun Mistry, a resident of Ness Baug building adjacent to the skywalk. Mistry added that earlier there were sheets, although shabby, that would block the view from the skywalk.

“A few months ago, BMC carried out some repair work and removed the sheets. Now anyone walking on the skywalk has a direct view of our home,” said another resident from the area. Mistry added that they keep all the doors and windows of the balcony and adjacent rooms shut all the time, especially after his 16-year-old son faced disturbance from passers-by while preparing for exams.

Khurshed Lawyer, who takes the skywalk regularly, shed light on yet another aspect. “Not many commuters use the skywalk, it is mostly drug addicts and suspicious people. Even encroachment has begun on the skywalk just above the main junction. It is not only about violation of privacy but also an issue of security and safety.”

“Boards should be placed properly to block the view and must be extended further till the floor level,” said another resident. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, said, “We have appointed security at night to ensure there isn’t any encroachment. We will see if any miscreants are making rounds during the day also.”

Satish Thosar, chief of bridges department, said, “We haven’t received any complaint about the removal of barriers. But I have informed the staff to look into the matter immediately. We will take all the necessary steps to resolve the issue.”