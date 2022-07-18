Breaking News
Updated on: 18 July,2022 08:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The accused, Chhotu Laxman Mandal, decamped with three gold biscuits weighing 319 gm, worth Rs 16.32 lakh, from the flat

Mumbai: Servant arrested for stealing gold worth over Rs 16 lakh from flat in Grant Road

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, a 28-year-old servant has been held for allegedly stealing gold biscuits worth over Rs 16 lakh from an apartment in Grant Road, police said.

"The theft had taken place a week ago on July 11, when the servant's employer was visiting her son, who had met with an accident, at a hospital," the police official said.




"The accused, Chhotu Laxman Mandal, decamped with three gold biscuits weighing 319 gm, worth Rs 16.32 lakh, from the flat," the police official added.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and zeroed in on the accused following a probe, the official said, adding that the stolen valuables have been recovered.

(with inputs from PTI)

