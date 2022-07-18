Mumbai: Servant arrested for stealing gold worth over Rs 16 lakh from flat in Grant Road

The accused, Chhotu Laxman Mandal, decamped with three gold biscuits weighing 319 gm, worth Rs 16.32 lakh, from the flat

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Monday, a 28-year-old servant has been held for allegedly stealing gold biscuits worth over Rs 16 lakh from an apartment in Grant Road, police said.

"The theft had taken place a week ago on July 11, when the servant's employer was visiting her son, who had met with an accident, at a hospital," the police official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man's deadbody found inside bed at residence in Sakinaka; wife missing, say cops

"The accused, Chhotu Laxman Mandal, decamped with three gold biscuits weighing 319 gm, worth Rs 16.32 lakh, from the flat," the police official added.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and zeroed in on the accused following a probe, the official said, adding that the stolen valuables have been recovered.

(with inputs from PTI)