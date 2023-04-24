We have no clue about our hall tickets: LLB students

Even as exams begin on May 3, students say exam application process yet to begin, many are yet to get results for Semester-V exams conducted in Nov 2022

Hall tickets for the Semester-V exams were also delayed

The Mumbai University (MU) is yet to begin accepting exam applications from students appearing for the Bachelor’s of Law (LLB) Semester-VI exams despite the exams being scheduled to begin on May 3. While many students have filled out their applications through their colleges, they are worried that hall tickets issued at the last minute may cause problems in case there are mistakes. “We filled up our details at the college level, but not on the university website. As of now, we have no clue regarding the hall tickets,” said a student.

Some students are yet to receive their Semester-V results. “Many of my batchmates are anxious as they are yet to get their Semester-V results. Their results have been kept in reserve and marks for some subjects have not been declared. The number was much higher till last week, but the university has started declaring results in a phased manner,” another student said, adding that his results were also delayed. Varsity officials, however, said only repeaters need to fill out the form on the university website. “We have the details of freshers, obtained at the time of their admissions,” said a university spokesperson.

When contacted, Dr Prasad Karande, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation at MU, said, “Hall tickets will be issued two-three days ahead of the exams. Those who haven’t received their results or have not got marks for certain subjects because their results are kept in reserve were either absent, mentioned the wrong exam code, or submitted the wrong details.” According to Karande, incorrect data provided caused a mismatch while scanning the answer sheets and hence they have to be verified manually. This is not the first time there has been a delay in issuing hall tickers. Hall tickets were also delayed for the LLB Semester-V exams which were held in November 2022.

