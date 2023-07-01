Mumbai weather alert: City and suburbs bracing for heavy downpour

Mumbai weather alert: There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places throughout the day

Today, July 1, at 0800hrs, the weather forecast indicates that Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places throughout the day.

The tide timings for today include a high tide at 1029hrs, measuring 4.16 meters, and another high tide at 2213hrs, with a height of 3.61 meters. Conversely, the low tide is expected to occur at 1622hrs, measuring 2.16 meters. Looking ahead to the next day, on the 2nd of July 2023, the low tide is predicted to take place at 0418hrs, reaching a depth of 0.54 meters.

In terms of recent rainfall, the average data from 30th June 2023 at 0800hrs to 1st July 2023 at 0800hrs reveals significant precipitation. In the central region (CT), the recorded rainfall during this period amounted to 46.93 mm. Meanwhile, the eastern suburbs (ES) experienced a higher amount of rainfall, measuring 83.68 mm. Similarly, the western suburbs (WS) also recorded a substantial rainfall amounting to 83.70 mm.

Meanwhile, this monsoon has compensated for the late arrival, with the city recording more than the whole of June’s average rainfall in just five days. While the suburbs recorded more than its monthly average, the island city was only about 100 mm away from its June mark.

Between June 1 and June 29, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory (suburbs) recorded cumulative 550 mm rainfall as against the month’s seasonal average of 537.1 mm, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Of the 550 mm rainfall for June, 485 mm was recorded between June 24 and June 29.

The Colaba observatory (which represents the island city) recorded 425 mm as against its monthly average of 542.3 mm, of which 371.4 mm was recorded between June 24 and June 29, as per the IMD.

“Despite the two weeks delay, the monsoon is rushing in with good spells over catchment areas and lakes too. We can expect good rainfall till the weekend, following which the intensity of rains will reduce a bit during the first week of July,” said an official from IMD’s regional meteorological department.

“Heavy to very heavy showers are likely in the next 24 hours,” an IMD official said on Friday. The intensity of the rain will reduce after July 2, Mets predicted.