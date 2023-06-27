Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather alert Moderate rain expected possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas

Mumbai weather alert: Moderate rain expected, possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas

Updated on: 27 June,2023 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai weather alert: Turning to the tidal information, today's high tide is expected at 1811 hours, reaching a height of 3.58 meters

Mumbai weather alert: Moderate rain expected, possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/stck.me/picto

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather alert: Moderate rain expected, possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas
x
00:00

The forecast indicates that Mumbai city and its suburbs will experience moderate rainfall throughout the day. However, there is a chance of heavy rain occurring in isolated areas. It is advisable to take necessary precautions and carry an umbrella or raincoat if you plan to be outdoors.


Turning to the tidal information, today's high tide is expected at 1811 hours, reaching a height of 3.58 meters. Looking ahead to tomorrow, June 28, 2023, the next high tide is projected to occur at 0738 hours, with a height of 3.27 meters. The low tide occurred earlier today at 0105 hours, measuring at 1.57 meters. Tomorrow, on June 28, 2023, the low tide is expected at 1314 hours, and it is estimated to reach a height of 2.35 meters.


In terms of average rainfall from 26th June 2023, 0800 hours, to 27th June 2023, 0800 hours, here are the figures for different areas within the city:


- Central Town (CT): Recorded 34 mm of rainfall during this period.
- Eastern Suburbs (ES): Experienced 63 mm of rainfall.
- Western Suburbs (WS): Received 60 mm of rainfall.

These statistics represent the cumulative rainfall in these areas over the specified time frame.

To recap, expect moderate rainfall today throughout the city and suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas. Stay prepared and ensure you have necessary rain gear if you plan to be outside.

Meteorologists say the heavy spells will last for the next four to five days. The monsoon, which was delayed by over two weeks, was slated to reach the city by June 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) eventually predicted that it would arrive by June 25. Heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday amid an orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

The IMD announced that the southwest monsoon advanced to Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. While Mumbai, Thane and Palghar were downgraded to yellow for Sunday and Monday, Raigad is in orange alert. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will be put on orange alert on June 27 and 28.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai rains mumbai weather mumbai monsoon Weather India Meteorological Department news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK