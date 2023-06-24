Mumbai Weather Alert: Several parts of the city witnesses rainfall

Mumbai weather alert: The high tide is expected to occur at 1612 hrs with a measurement of 3.92 meters

The weather forecast for today, as of 0800hrs, predicts a generally cloudy sky with a chance of light to moderate rain in both Mumbai and its suburbs. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats while heading out and to exercise caution on the roads.

Meanwhile, several parts of the city have already witnessed rainfall as of 11 am.

In addition to the weather forecast, here are the tide timings for today and the following day. The high tide is expected to occur at 1612 hrs with a measurement of 3.92 meters. Tomorrow, on the 25th of June 2023, the high tide will take place at 0407 hrs with a height of 3.18 meters. On the other hand, the low tide for today is forecasted for 2228 hrs, reaching a depth of 1.94 meters. Tomorrow's low tide is scheduled for 0931 hrs and is anticipated to be at a depth of 1.84 meters.

Furthermore, we have the average rainfall data from 0800 hrs on the 23rd of June 2023 to 0800 hrs on the 24th of June 2023. In the city, the recorded rainfall was 1.55 mm during this period. In the eastern suburbs (ES), a higher amount of rainfall was measured, totaling 11.89 mm. Similarly, in the western suburbs (WS), the recorded rainfall was 12.41 mm.

Considering the recent rainfall and the possibility of rain today, it is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and be prepared for potential changes in weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai.

Various parts of South India are undergoing continuous rainfall with the onset of monsoon and the delayed effects of the convection conditions according to the India Meteorological Department which has issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for the next few hours in certain states on Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, the 19th June, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states.

