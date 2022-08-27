Breaking News
Mumbai weather: Light rainfall likely in city

Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Representation Pic


Mumbai is expected to witness light rainfall on Saturday, according to a weather forecast issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the city and its suburbs.


A high tide of 4.24 meter is expected at 12:20 pm and a low tide of 1.38 meter is expected at 6:17 pm. The next high tide of 3.86 meter is expected on August 28 at 12:16 am, as per an official weather forecast bulletin.

In the last 24 hours Mumbai has received a low rainfall. The central Mumbai received 0.92 mm rainfall, whereas, the eastern suburbs of the city received 0.72 mm rainfall. The western suburbs received 0.89 mm of rainfall from 8am on August 26 to 8am on August 27.

