Pic/Ashish Raje

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching up to 30-40 kmph very likely" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.59 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 9.13 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 2.96 metres is expected at 8.59 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 2.22 metres is expected at 3.27 pm today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara and Nagpur.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Airoli Bridge and Oshiwara Gundecha Junction due to a truck breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

NDRF rescued 95 people as flood-like situation continues in Gujarat

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 95 people as the flood-like situation continues in parts of Gujarat due to incessant rainfall.

Inspector Manjit, NDRF said that Dwarka has witnessed heavy rainfall in the past two days.

"In the last 2 days, there has been heavy rainfall in Dwarka...water has entered into the houses of people...our team rescued 95 people so far," Manjit said.

In a post on X, IMD said that DD over Saurashtra & Kachchh remained practically stationary during the past 6 hrs and about 50 km north-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat).

"To move W-SW and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of 30th August. While moving W-SW over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast, there is a possibility of its temporary and marginal intensification over the northeast Arabian Sea on 30th August," IMD said.

Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that more than 5000 people were rehabilitated and over 12,000 people rescued till Wednesday from the floods following the heavy rains that lashed the city of Vadodara.