Mumbai weather update: City experiences misty mornings, AQI at 88

Updated on: 21 March,2025 11:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai is set to experience misty mornings followed by partly cloudy skies, with temperatures slightly lower than in recent weeks. Air quality remains mostly satisfactory across the city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted foggy or misty conditions in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected to be slightly lower than in recent weeks, offering a pleasant start to the day. A light breeze at around 10 km/h will accompany a humidity level of 46 per cent as of 9 AM, ensuring comfortable conditions.


Weather outlook for Mumbai


Residents of Mumbai can anticipate a morning shrouded in mist or fog, with skies clearing up later in the day. The IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 23 degrees celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees celsius. Sunrise is expected at 6:54 AM, with sunset at 6:46 PM. The temperatures remain somewhat milder compared to the past few weeks, making for a more comfortable atmosphere.


Weather Forecast for March 22

As the weekend approaches, Mumbai is set to experience clear skies on March 22. Temperatures will range between 24 degrees celsius and 33 degrees celsius, offering a warm yet manageable day.

Mumbai air quality index (AQI) today

According to reports published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality in Mumbai varies across different regions. In Colaba, the AQI currently stands at 88, placing it in the ‘Satisfactory’ category. However, those with respiratory conditions are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and consider wearing a mask.

AQI levels in various parts of Mumbai

Good Air Quality (0-50 AQI):

Colaba, Navy Nagar – 24 AQI

Mulund West – 36 AQI

Satisfactory Air Quality (51-100 AQI):

Powai – 78 AQI

Khindipada-Bhandup West – 84 AQI

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2), Sahar Village – 83 AQI

Sewri, Lower Parel – 96 AQI

Sion – 86 AQI

Bandra Kurla Complex – 143 AQI (Moderate)

Moderate Air Quality (101-200 AQI):

Shivaji Nagar, Lower Parel – 139 AQI

Chakala-Andheri East – 120 AQI

Kherwadi, Bandra East – 110 AQI

Kandivali East – 105 AQI

Borivali East – 108 AQI

With a mix of misty mornings, pleasant temperatures, and varying air quality levels, Mumbai residents are advised to stay informed and plan their day accordingly.

