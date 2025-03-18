Mumbai to experience hot and dry weather with temperatures rising to 34 degrees Celsius. AQI at 129 indicates moderate air quality

Residents of Mumbai are set to face another hot and dry day as temperatures continue to rise, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Tuesday, 18 March 2025, the city woke up at 6:44 am, and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm. The weather department has predicted that the day will remain clear but uncomfortably warm due to rising humidity levels.

Rising temperatures and moderate air quality

Mumbai started the day with mild morning temperatures at around 23 degrees Celsius, which are expected to climb to 33 degrees Celsius by the afternoon. The minimum and maximum temperatures for the day are likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Humidity is forecasted to be around 55 percent, which could make the weather feel more intense and uncomfortable. The IMD has advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight to prevent heat exhaustion.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) today stands at 129, indicating moderate air quality. According to IMD guidelines, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, which may cause discomfort for sensitive groups, including individuals with respiratory issues such as asthma.

The IMD has urged individuals with breathing difficulties or pre-existing health conditions to limit outdoor activities and avoid exposure to polluted air during peak hours.

Weather outlook for Wednesday

According to the IMD’s forecast, Mumbai will continue to experience similar weather conditions on Wednesday, 19 March. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could reach 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to ease slightly to around 51 percent, and the wind is predicted to blow steadily from the northwest at 16 km/h.

The weather department has recommended that residents take basic precautions, including wearing light cotton clothing, staying hydrated, and avoiding the afternoon sun to manage the heat.

As temperatures rise, Mumbaikars can expect the city’s weather to remain warm and dry over the coming days, with moderate air quality adding to the discomfort.