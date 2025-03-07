Mumbai will experience clear skies throughout the week, with rising temperatures and fluctuating air quality levels. The IMD predicts a warmer spell ahead as March progresses
Mumbai is set to experience clear skies throughout the week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As March progresses, temperatures are on the rise, with warmer days ahead. The IMD has forecasted a sunny day for 7th March, with light breezes at around 8 km/h and humidity levels at 18% as of 10 AM. The heat is expected to intensify as the day unfolds, marking a shift towards significantly warmer conditions over the coming days.
Weather Report for Mumbai
On 7th March, Mumbaikars can expect a predominantly clear day. The IMD predicts temperatures ranging from a minimum of 21°C to a maximum of 33°C. Sunrise is expected at 6:54 AM, with sunset at 6:46 PM. These temperatures are noticeably warmer compared to previous weeks. Moving into 8th March, the city will continue to witness clear skies, with temperatures fluctuating between 23°C and 35°C.
Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai
Mumbai's air quality remains a mixed bag, with some areas experiencing satisfactory air quality while others see moderate to poor levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Colaba currently stands at 90, which falls under the 'Satisfactory' category. However, individuals with respiratory issues are advised to limit outdoor activities and consider wearing masks.
AQI Levels in Different Areas of Mumbai:
Satisfactory AQI:
Sewri - 100
Sion - 96
Kandivali East - 82
Borivali East (Khodiyar Nagar) - 90
Kapurbawadi Naka, Thane - 86
Moderate AQI:
Shivaji Nagar - 119
Ghatkopar - 106
Byculla - 103
Chembur (Dreamland Society) - 112
Kherwadi (Bandra East) - 137
Vile Parle West - 120
Deonar - 170
Powai - 108
Khindipada-Bhandup West - 107
Siddharth Nagar (Worli) - 129
Worli - 118
Mindspace (Malad West) - 146
Mazgaon (Dockyard) - 132
Malad West - 118
Borivali East - 145
Navy Nagar (Colaba) - 131
Poor AQI:
Bandra Kurla Complex - 204
Good AQI:
Mulund West - 37
Meanwhile, AQI data for Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2) remains unavailable at the moment.
With temperatures climbing and air quality fluctuating, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and take necessary precautions to maintain respiratory health. As Mumbai moves deeper into March, the heatwave is likely to intensify, making it essential to prepare for warmer days ahead.