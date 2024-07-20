Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall today, says IMD

Maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to settle at 28 deg C, IMD said in Mumbai weather update & added minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 deg C

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai and the metropolitan region on Saturday morning as the India Meteorological Department had forecasted on Friday. The Saturday morning rains caused waterlogging in several parts of the city with the authorities closing Andheri Subway temporarily due to flooding. The Mumbai Traffic Police said the traffic route has been diverted to SV Road.

Per the IMD's latest Mumbai weather update, moderate spells of rain are expected at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during the next three to four hours.

IMD's Mumbai centre stated in their nowcast warning issued at 7 am, "Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during next 3-4 hours."

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & intense rainfall are very likely to occur in most places over the Bhandara, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha," the IMD further stated in their nowcast warning.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at a few places over Gadchiroli, Gondia & Yavatmal and isolated places over the Amravati district of Vidarbha," the Met department stated in their weather update.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, IMD stated in its Mumbai weather update.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update on Friday, stated that a high tide of 4.02 meters will hit the city's coast at 10.46 am and another high tide will hit almost 12 hours later at 10.31 pm and it is expected to be 3.43 meters high.

The local council also stated that a low tide of around 2.22 metres is forecast at 4.48 p.m. on Friday.

According to the BMC's Mumbai weather update, the island city had 78 mm of rain, with eastern Mumbai receiving 57 mm and western Mumbai receiving 67 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Friday.

🗓️ १९ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळेल; तर काही ठिकाणी अतिजोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - सकाळी - १०:४६ वाजता - ४.०२ मीटर



ओहोटी - सायंकाळी - ०४:४८ वाजता - २.२२ मीटर



🌊 भरती - रात्री - १०:३१ वाजता - ३.४३ मीटर… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 19, 2024

Following modest rainfall over the previous two to three days, the intensity increased since Wednesday evening, with more showers on the island metropolis than in the suburbs.