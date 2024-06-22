The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: City to see light to moderate rainfall today x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rainfall in city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.43 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.27 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.96 metres is expected at 6.32 pm today.

The island city recorded 7.49 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 33.68 mm and western Mumbai 18.30 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, an official of the IMD on Wednesday had said that the south-west monsoon, which has slowed down after hitting Mumbai, is gathering pace and is expected to progress further by June 21-22.

The progress of the monsoon will provide a much-needed relief to north India, which is reeling under an intense heatwave.

"Monsoon activity was weak after it hit Mumbai, but it is slowly turning moderate. It will strengthen by June 21-22 and coastal Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall. Central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, will receive light to moderate rainfall during this time," Sunil Kamble, Head of the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, told PTI.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, two days ahead of its normal schedule. Since then it made little progress and it is yet to cover parts of northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

India has received 20 per cent less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18.

On Tuesday the IMD said that June will receive below-normal rainfall.

June and July are considered the most important monsoon months for agriculture because most of the sowing for the Kharif crop takes place during this period.

(With inputs from PTI)