The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts foggy or misty conditions this morning in Mumbai, with skies turning partly cloudy as the day progresses. While the weather offers a mix of sunshine and haze, you’re advised to plan your day accordingly. Carry sunscreen and sunglasses to enjoy the warmth without compromising on protection.

Today's weather forecast

Mumbai is set for a warm day after the morning fog clears. Temperatures are predicted to range between 23°C and 35°C, with humidity hovering at 55% and gentle winds blowing at 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:00 PM, leaving plenty of daylight to make the most of the pleasant weather.

Weekly climate outlook

4th December: Similar conditions are expected with morning fog or mist giving way to partial clouds later. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 35°C.

5th December: The sky is likely to remain mostly clear, with temperatures stable between 23°C and 35°C.

6th December: Slightly cooler weather is anticipated, with clear skies and temperatures dipping to 22°C at night, reaching a high of 34°C by day.

7th December: A further drop in temperature is expected, with lows of 20°C and highs of 33°C under clear skies.



Air quality index (AQI)

Mumbai’s current AQI stands at 114, categorised as moderate. While most people can go about their usual activities, those with respiratory issues, such as asthma, are advised to remain indoors. Children should also avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor air. Understanding the AQI is essential to safeguard your health and make informed decisions about your daily plans.

With a mix of foggy mornings and sunny afternoons, this week promises a dynamic weather experience for Mumbai. Stay prepared and enjoy the city's ever-changing charm.