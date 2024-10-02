According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app in its latest Mumbai weather update, the city's air quality continued to be 'good' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 93 at 9.43 am

After an intense monsoon season, Mumbai finds itself grappling with an unexpected heat wave that has left residents reeling.

According to latest Mumbai weather update, the city's skyline was obscured by a haze of smog and Mumbai's air quality was classified as 'good' on Wednesday.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Wednesday showed BKC's AQI as 102 and Borivali's AQI as 84. Chembur's AQI was in the 'good' category at 88. While Deonar's AQI and Mulund's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 103 and 196, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba's AQI was in the 'good' category at 89.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the atmosphere, which can enter the lungs deeply and result in heart problems, respiratory disorders, and other health issues.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 80 per cent and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

There are numerous programmes in place to better Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed regulations on vehicle emissions, controlled dust areas at construction sites, and the encouragement of electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also introduced the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, recorded 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 113. Nerul, located in Navi Mumbai, recorded a moderate AQI of 122.